abrdn plc Acquires 1,444 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 578.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,146 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $68,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aramark by 4,311.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,890 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

ARMK stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

