abrdn plc Acquires 6,164 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

abrdn plc grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $43,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.