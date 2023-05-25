abrdn plc Acquires 77,302 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,302 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lufax were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 139,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 111,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,013 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Down 6.6 %

Lufax stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.