abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

