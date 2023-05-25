abrdn plc Buys 1,311 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wix.com by 116.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

