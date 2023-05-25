abrdn plc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

DXC stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

