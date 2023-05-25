abrdn plc Has $1.34 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,645,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 244,812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.8 %

TME opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on TME shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.