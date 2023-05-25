abrdn plc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,189 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

