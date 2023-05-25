abrdn plc Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after acquiring an additional 482,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 946.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 494,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

