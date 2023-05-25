abrdn plc Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 790,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,322,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $147.04 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

See Also

