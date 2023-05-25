abrdn plc Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FR opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.