abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,744 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5,149.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.