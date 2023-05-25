abrdn plc Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after buying an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

