abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

abrdn plc raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Markel by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel stock opened at $1,318.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.58.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

