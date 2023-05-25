abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

abrdn plc increased its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NYSE BILL opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

