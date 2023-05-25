abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.