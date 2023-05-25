Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) versus Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Head to Head Contrast

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.56 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.44

Absolute Software has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Absolute Software and Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Absolute Software beats Green Organic Dutchman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

