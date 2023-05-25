ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.48.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

