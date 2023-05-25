ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.48.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.