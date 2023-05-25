Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $5.71 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

