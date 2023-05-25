Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 28,089 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,132,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,311,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

