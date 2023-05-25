Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 83,008 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,008 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.