Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

