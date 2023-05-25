Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 60,971 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,971 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

