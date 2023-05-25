Aghili Naseem Sagati Sells 11,531 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

