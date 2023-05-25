Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after buying an additional 133,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

