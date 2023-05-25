Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $291,000 Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $125,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,213.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

