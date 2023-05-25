Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Alcoa stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

