Alice L. Walton Sells 455,060 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $398.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

