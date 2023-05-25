Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

