Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.83. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.