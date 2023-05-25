Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $311.92

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,797 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after buying an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 31,463.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 410,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 408,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $131,454,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $298.75 on Friday. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm's solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

