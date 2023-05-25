Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.08.

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.39 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

