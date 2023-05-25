Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $101.21

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.21.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Hub Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $104.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
