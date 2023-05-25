Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $101.21

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

