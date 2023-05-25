Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $20.72

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 278.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.