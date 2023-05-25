Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target at $210.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITMPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ITMPF opened at $0.86 on Friday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.