Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $41.25

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.99 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

