Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$61.66

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.66.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB cut their price target on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,148 shares of company stock valued at $92,828. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TRP opened at C$54.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.70 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

