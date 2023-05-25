Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NLY opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.28%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

