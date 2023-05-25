Anne Gillian Robinson Sells 15,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS opened at C$180.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$163.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$190.31.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.49. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of C$133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.733897 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kinaxis

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

