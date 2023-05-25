APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

