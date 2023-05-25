Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $10.05 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 76.50%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.