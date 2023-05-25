Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARNC. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12,047.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

