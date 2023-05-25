Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,026,531 shares worth $172,722,130. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

