Argent Trust Co Acquires 87 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,306 shares of company stock valued at $50,526,351. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.