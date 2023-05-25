Argent Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,083 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 611,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.06 and a 200-day moving average of $257.34. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $294.73.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $2,078,502. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Lennox International Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.