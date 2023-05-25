Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $331.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

