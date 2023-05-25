Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.9 %

Baxter International stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.77%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

