Argent Trust Co Has $342,000 Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96,707 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

