Argent Trust Co Has $346,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Price Performance

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.