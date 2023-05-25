Argent Trust Co Has $373,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,821,465 shares of company stock valued at $215,514,588. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

